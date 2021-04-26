Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $21.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $9.63. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 208.7K.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.