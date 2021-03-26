Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 38.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $22.75 average price target.

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $512M and has a P/E ratio of -24.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.