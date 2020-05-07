Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.82 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average volume of 291.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.