Neo Lithium (NTTHF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on March 12, Reg Spencer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neo Lithium (NTTHF), with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.29.

Neo Lithium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.99.

Neo Lithium’s market cap is currently $45.03M and has a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.96.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.