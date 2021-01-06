Neo Lithium (NTTHF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Neo Lithium (NTTHF) yesterday and set a price target of C$3.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.82, equals to its 52-week high of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 100.0% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and Uranium Energy.

Neo Lithium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.66.

The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.21. Currently, Neo Lithium has an average volume of 236.3K.

Neo Lithium Corp is engaged in the business of exploration operations. Its principal business activities are the exploration and development of resource properties. Its project includes the 3Q project. It operates its business in the countries like Canada and Argentina, however the mist of the revenue generated from Canada.