NEL ASA (NLLSF) Initiated with a Hold at J.P. Morgan

NEL ASA (NLLSF) received a Hold rating from J.P. Morgan analyst Patrick Jones yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #6046 out of 7329 analysts.

NEL ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, NEL ASA has an average volume of 296.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NEL ASA is a hydrogen company delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. It serves industries, energy and gas companies with hydrogen technology. The company’s hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to the manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles. Its products include hydrogen electrolyser and among others. Geographically activities are functioned through the region of Norway.