Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Nektar Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.60.

The company has a one-year high of $28.60 and a one-year low of $13.63. Currently, Nektar Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NKTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Roy Whitfield, a Director at NKTR bought 30,000 shares for a total of $277,200.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.