Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.75.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.03 million and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $98.59 million.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.