Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fate Therapeutics, Merck & Company, and BioNTech SE.

Nektar Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.85 and a one-year low of $13.64. Currently, Nektar Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.5M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.