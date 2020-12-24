Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on December 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $28.75 average price target, implying a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Nektar Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.36B and has a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.06.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.