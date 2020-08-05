Needham’s Analyst Provides Guidance for This Canadian Energy Stock

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.00, close to its 52-week high of $78.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 78.4% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Energy Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.50, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Advanced Energy Industries’ market cap is currently $2.87B and has a P/E ratio of 42.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company also supplies related instrumentation products for advanced temperature measurement and control; electrostatic instrumentation products for test and measurement applications; and gas sensing and monitoring solutions for multiple industrial markets. Advanced Energy Industries was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.