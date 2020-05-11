Needham Thinks Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75, implying a 418.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.47 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 575.1K.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal pharmaceutically-produced cannabinoid treatments for rare and near-rare neurological and psychiatric, or neuropsychiatric, disorders in patients with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded by Audra L. Stinchcomb on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, PA.