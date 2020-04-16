Needham Thinks World Wrestling’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on World Wrestling (WWE) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.63, close to its 52-week low of $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nielsen Holdings, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for World Wrestling with a $50.69 average price target, which is a 29.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

World Wrestling’s market cap is currently $3.01B and has a P/E ratio of 46.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWE in relation to earlier this year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other. The Digital Media segment revenues consist principally of subscriptions to WWE Network, fees for viewing its pay-per-view and video-on-demand programming, and advertising fees. The Live Events segment revenues consist principally of ticket sales and travel packages for live events. The Consumer Products segment revenues consist principally of royalties or license fees related to various WWE themed products such as video games, toys and apparel. The WWE Studios segment revenues consist of amounts earned from the investing in producing and/or distributing of filmed entertainment. The Corporate & Other segment revenues consist of amounts earned from the investing in producing and/or distributing of filmed entertainment. The company was founded by Vincent K. McMahon in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.