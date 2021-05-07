Needham Thinks Vir Biotechnology’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer reiterated a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology (VIR) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.61, close to its 52-week low of $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.9% and a 12.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.25.

The company has a one-year high of $141.01 and a one-year low of $25.31. Currently, Vir Biotechnology has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VIR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. engages in the provision of technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases. Its technology platforms include antibody, T cell, innate immunity, and siRNA. The company was founded by Robert Taylor Nelsen, Klaus Frueh, Jay Parrish, Lawrence Corey, and Louis Picker in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.