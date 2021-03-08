Needham Thinks Viant Technology’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Laura Martin initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Viant Technology (DSP) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.32, close to its 52-week low of $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viant Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.