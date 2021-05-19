Needham Thinks Viant Technology’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Viant Technology (DSP), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.03, close to its 52-week low of $23.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viant Technology with a $51.67 average price target, which is a 90.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Based on Viant Technology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.46 million and net profit of $12.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.95 million and had a net profit of $5.41 million.

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

