Needham Thinks Viant Technology’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Viant Technology (DSP) today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.35, close to its 52-week low of $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Viant Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Viant Technology Inc is an advertising software company. The software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Through the technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Read More on DSP: