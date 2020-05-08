Needham Thinks TripAdvisor’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to TripAdvisor (TRIP) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.71, close to its 52-week low of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Hold with an average price target of $26.40, a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TripAdvisor’s market cap is currently $2.51B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRIP in relation to earlier this year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, and Experiences and Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.