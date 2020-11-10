Needham Thinks Tricida’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tricida (TCDA), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tricida is a Hold with an average price target of $12.67.

The company has a one-year high of $44.30 and a one-year low of $3.74. Currently, Tricida has an average volume of 1.23M.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.