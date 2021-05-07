Needham Thinks Tricida’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer reiterated a Buy rating on Tricida (TCDA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.95, close to its 52-week low of $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.9% and a 12.5% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tricida with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tricida’s market cap is currently $198.6M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.