Needham Thinks Tricida’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Tricida (TCDA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80, close to its 52-week low of $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tricida is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.16 and a one-year low of $3.74. Currently, Tricida has an average volume of 885.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.