Needham Thinks Trevi Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.01, close to its 52-week low of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 46.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Trevi Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Trevi Therapeutics has an average volume of 53.96K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatment for neurologically mediated conditions. It focuses on the formulation of nalbuphine ER, which use to treat chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good on March 17, 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.