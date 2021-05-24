Needham Thinks Splunk’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Splunk (SPLK), with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.05, close to its 52-week low of $110.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $184.00 average price target, representing a 54.6% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $225.89 and a one-year low of $110.28. Currently, Splunk has an average volume of 2.45M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Splunk Inc.engages in developing and marketing software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to monitor, investigate, analyze and act on data, irrespective of format or source, thereby helping them in operational decision making.

Read More on SPLK: