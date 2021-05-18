Needham Thinks Rush Street Interactive’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Rush Street Interactive (RSI), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.67, close to its 52-week low of $11.35.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.7% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and Discovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rush Street Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.33, which is a 77.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RSI in relation to earlier this year.

