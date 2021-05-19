Needham Thinks Resonant’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating on Resonant (RESN) today and set a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.80, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Resonant with a $6.08 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Resonant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $608K and GAAP net loss of $8.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $544K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.01 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Resonant, Inc. operates as a development-stage company, which engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. Its products include the Infinite Synthesized Networks. Infinite Synthesized Networks designs complex filter products. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.