Needham Thinks OncoCyte’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Buy rating to OncoCyte (OCX) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OncoCyte’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16K and GAAP net loss of $7.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.