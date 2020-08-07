Needham Thinks NextCure’s Stock is Going to Recover

Ryan Adist- August 7, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NextCure (NXTC), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.44, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

NextCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.86.

Based on NextCure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.38 million and net profit of $9.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.36 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.16 million.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

