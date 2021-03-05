Needham Thinks NextCure’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTC), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.12, close to its 52-week low of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.15 and a one-year low of $7.91. Currently, NextCure has an average volume of 347.8K.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.