Needham Thinks NextCure’s Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- March 5, 2021, 11:55 AM EDT

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NextCure (NXTC), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.12, close to its 52-week low of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.15 and a one-year low of $7.91. Currently, NextCure has an average volume of 347.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lieping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts