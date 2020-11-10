Needham Thinks Lizhi Inc’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to Lizhi Inc (LIZI) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.38, close to its 52-week low of $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lizhi Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $15.25 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, Lizhi Inc has an average volume of 2.04M.

Lizhi, Inc. owns and operates an interactive audio entertainment platform and an online audio platform in China. The company’s app Lizhi allows users to create, store and share their own podcasts on mobile devices with the help of intuitive recording and reach their audience through various discovery tools. Lizhi was founded by Jinnan Lai and Ning Ding in November 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.