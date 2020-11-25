Needham Thinks Liquidia Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.95, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liquidia Technologies’ market cap is currently $127.6M and has a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.