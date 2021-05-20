Needham Thinks Jamf Holding’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly assigned a Buy rating to Jamf Holding (JAMF) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.33, close to its 52-week low of $27.77.

Jamf Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00, which is a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Jamf Holding’s market cap is currently $3.43B and has a P/E ratio of -188.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 42.61.

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, apps and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.