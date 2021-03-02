Needham Thinks Intercept Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.68, close to its 52-week low of $21.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $45.62 average price target, representing a 103.6% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Intercept Pharma’s market cap is currently $715.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.48.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.