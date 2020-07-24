Needham Thinks Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.63, close to its 52-week low of $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67, implying a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Heritage-Crystal Clean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $101 million and net profit of $5.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $99.24 million and had a net profit of $7.06 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HCCI in relation to earlier this year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.