Needham Thinks Etsy’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.80, close to its 52-week low of $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

Etsy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.15, representing a 69.6% upside. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Etsy’s market cap is currently $4.1B and has a P/E ratio of 47.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 60.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michele Burns, a Director at ETSY sold 9,676 shares for a total of $573,913.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. Its technology platform allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The firm offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in June 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

