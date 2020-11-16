Needham Thinks Esperion’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Chad Messer reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR) today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.69, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.50, which is a 123.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Stifel Nicolaus also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.98 and a one-year low of $23.90. Currently, Esperion has an average volume of 630.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESPR in relation to earlier this year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.