Needham Thinks Esperion’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion (ESPR), with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.99, close to its 52-week low of $24.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 43.6% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.50, implying a 108.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Esperion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $212 million and net profit of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $982K and had a GAAP net loss of $54.22 million.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. It offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.