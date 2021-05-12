Needham Thinks CuriosityStream’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.98, close to its 52-week low of $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $19.29 average price target, implying a 98.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

