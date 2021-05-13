Needham Thinks Compass’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Compass (COMP), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.45, close to its 52-week low of $14.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 61.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compass with a $22.88 average price target, representing a 48.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services.