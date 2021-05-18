Needham Thinks China Online Education Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to China Online Education Group (COE) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50, close to its 52-week low of $17.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 34.9% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, So-Young International, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

China Online Education Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

Based on China Online Education Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $535 million and net profit of $31.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $397 million and had a net profit of $809K.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

