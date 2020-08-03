Needham Thinks Cardiovascular Systems’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cardiovascular Systems (CSII), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.48, close to its 52-week low of $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 57.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardiovascular Systems with a $44.83 average price target, representing a 44.2% upside. In a report issued on July 20, Northland Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.22 and a one-year low of $26.00. Currently, Cardiovascular Systems has an average volume of 341.4K.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.