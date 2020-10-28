Needham Thinks Aerie Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.25, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 36.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, which is a 141.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.03 million and GAAP net loss of $48.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.16 million.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.