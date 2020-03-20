Needham Sticks to Their Sell Rating for Cognizant (CTSH)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Sell rating on Cognizant (CTSH) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.49, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Cognizant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.85.

Based on Cognizant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.28 billion and net profit of $395 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.13 billion and had a net profit of $648 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 218 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Maureen Breakiron-Evans, a Director at CTSH sold 5,560 shares for a total of $389,200.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.