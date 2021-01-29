Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Zillow Group Class C (Z)

In a report issued on March 18, Brad Erickson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C (Z). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.35, close to its 52-week high of $153.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class C is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.00, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zillow Group Class C’s market cap is currently $30.79B and has a P/E ratio of -98.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of Z in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zillow Inc provides vital information about homes, real estate listings & mortgages through its website & mobile applications, enabling homeowners, buyers, sellers etc to connect with real estate & mortgage professionals best suited to meet their needs.