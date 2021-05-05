Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Zillow Group Class C (Z)

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated a Hold rating on Zillow Group Class C (Z) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.45.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 63.6% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

Zillow Group Class C has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $190.25, a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Class C’s market cap is currently $30.04B and has a P/E ratio of -169.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of Z in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Errol Samuelson, the Chief Industry Dev. Officer of Z sold 7,144 shares for a total of $1,150,932.

Zillow Group, Inc. is an online real estate marketplace. The company engages in providing information about residential homes, real estate listings and mortgages on its mobile application and website.Its platform offers renting, buying, selling, and financing services for residential real estate across the United States. Additionally, the company provides advertising services and marketing software and technology solutions.