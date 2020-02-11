Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Under Armour (UA)

Needham analyst Rick Patel maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Patel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Designer Brands, Capri Holdings, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Under Armour with a $19.57 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on January 31, William Blair also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour’s market cap is currently $8.2B and has a P/E ratio of 73.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.81.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.