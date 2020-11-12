Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Stratasys (SSYS)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Stratasys (SSYS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Stratasys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Stratasys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $118 million and GAAP net loss of $27.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a net profit of $1.15 million.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The company also develops, manufactures and sells materials for use with its systems and provides related service offerings to its customers. Stratasys was founded on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.