Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $125.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SolarEdge Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.73, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Based on SolarEdge Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $418 million and net profit of $52.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $12.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEDG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Doron Inbar, a Director at SEDG sold 11,667 shares for a total of $1,596,629.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of inverter solution for the harvesting and managing of photovoltaic solar power. The company’s products include power optimizer, inverter and monitoring portal. It offers residential solutions, commercial solutions, and grid services. The company was founded by Guy Sella, Lior Handelsman, Yoav Galin, Meir Adest and Amir Fishelov in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.