Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Masimo (MASI)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $240.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $255.00 average price target.

Masimo’s market cap is currently $13.17B and has a P/E ratio of 60.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.65.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

