Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for iRobot (IRBT)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.32, close to its 52-week low of $42.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iRobot is a Hold with an average price target of $53.67, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Piper Jaffray also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on iRobot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.53 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $31.93 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.