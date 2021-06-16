Needham Sticks to Their Hold Rating for iRobot (IRBT)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on iRobot (IRBT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

iRobot has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $127.50.

iRobot’s market cap is currently $2.7B and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IRBT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2021, Colin Angle, the CEO of IRBT bought 19,700 shares for a total of $697,971.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.